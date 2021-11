KPRC 2 has aerial views of a police chase in Houston.

HOUSTON – A suspect led law enforcement on a chase that originated in the downtown area on Wednesday afternoon.

Sky 2 is over the scene where the chase ended at the intersection of County Roads 48 and 62 in Iowa Colony, Texas.

A person in a red shirt was led away from a red SUV in handcuffs by Houston police.

KPRC 2 has aerial views of a police chase in Houston. (KPRC 2)

Sky 2 aerials of Wednesday chase (KPRC 2)

