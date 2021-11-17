PHOTOS: European-style River Oaks estate on the market for nearly $6.5M

A European-style gated estate located on one of the most prestigious streets in River Oaks is on the market for nearly $6.5 million.

The 8,453 square-foot home was designed by architect J. Marshall and has undergone over $2 million in renovations.

The property boasts luxurious amenities including a tree-lined pool, lush gardens, a restaurant-inspired kitchen, and more.

1039 Kirby Drive (DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE)

1039 Kirby Drive (DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE)

1039 Kirby Drive (DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE)

1039 Kirby Drive (DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE)

1039 Kirby Drive (DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE)

Other features include an elevator off the grand entry, an opulent library, and a fully climatized 2,000+ bottle wine vault.

1039 Kirby Drive (DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE)

1039 Kirby Drive (DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE)

1039 Kirby Drive (DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE)

Listing description: “Pristine River Oaks European-style estate designed by architect J. Marshall Porterfield. The residence is privately situated behind beautiful tall hedges and gates on 25,000+ sq. ft. of manicured grounds. Intricately renovated by current owners ($2.38+ per seller). The estate offers an unmatched living experience w/5 bedrooms and 5/2 bathrooms. Expansive living spaces with exquisite designer appointments include formal and informal living rooms, elegant formal dining room, opulent study/library,2000+bottle wine vault, and fitness room. The ultimate restaurant-inspired kitchen with Wolf and Miele stainless steel appliances opens directly to a large loggia with an outdoor kitchen and expansive terraces for casual dining and entertaining. Divine interior spaces look out to the beautiful, manicured flower gardens, sparkling pool, fountain, raised vegetable gardens, and covered walkways that complete the outdoor experience creating the perfect respite for relaxation.”

Ad

1039 Kirby Drive (DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE)

1039 Kirby Drive (DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE)

1039 Kirby Drive (DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE)

1039 Kirby Drive (DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE)

1039 Kirby Drive (DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE)

1039 Kirby Drive (DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE)

1039 Kirby Drive (DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE)

1039 Kirby Drive (DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE)

1039 Kirby Drive (DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE)

1039 Kirby Drive (DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE)

Click here to view the complete listing and more photos.