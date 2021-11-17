Organizations in Fort Bend County helping feed 3,000 families ahead of Thanksgiving

Here's how one man is helping feed families ahead of the holidays

FORT BEND COUNTY – Families in Fort Bend County still have time to register for an annual food drive held the week of Thanksgiving.

Families Helping Families yearly food distribution event is prepared to assist 3,000 families this year, up from 300 last year, according to Quincy Collins, the organization’s founder.

“If we can provide groceries, then maybe, just maybe that will be the thing that will offset some costs,” Collins said.

Collins, who founded the nonprofit organization in 2013, said 1,300 slots remained available as of Wednesday afternoon. Families in Fort Bend County who may qualify are asked to apply online. Collins said they’re also asking for volunteers.

Collins was able to increase the number of families his organization assists’ with help from Fort Bend County. This year’s food drive will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.mm at George Bush High School, located at 6707 FM 1464 RD, Richmond, TX, 77407.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that we get that taken care of,” Collins said.

Area community groups stress the need that remains throughout Fort Bend County, and all over southeast Texas.

Jerome D. Love, CEO and founder of the Texas Black Expo, said help for area residents, as well as restaurants, remains a concern – holiday or not.

Texas Black Expo developed “We All Eat Texas” during the pandemic. Love said the goal was twofold -- to help families get food on the table while helping Fort Bend area restaurants keep their doors open. Residents who qualify are able to sign up here.

“I think we’re close to about 700,000 meals that we’ve provided,” Love said. “At our apex, we were doing about 3,100 meals a day. Right now, we’re averaging somewhere in the neighborhood of about a thousand to 1,200 meals a day.”

Both Love and Collins said their organizations have a goal of easing the burden off of local families.