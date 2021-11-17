Aryan Brotherhood gang member from Magnolia added to Texas Most Wanted list, DPS says

Joshua David Whitworth (left), 36, is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas. John Oliver Talmadge (right), 38, has been wanted since May 2021, when a warrant for a parole violation was issued. Another warrant was issued for Talmadge in October 2021 for failure to register as a sex offender.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday added two new fugitives to its Texas 10 Most Wanted lists. Gang member Joshua David Whitworth, of Magnolia, was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List and sex offender John Oliver Talmadge McMickings, of El Paso, was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.

Joshua David Whitworth - $7,500 reward for his arrest and capture

Whitworth is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas and has ties to Montgomery and Harris counties, including Magnolia, Conroe, and northern areas of Houston, according to DPS. He also has ties to Stone County, Arkansas.

In 2013, he was convicted of Unlawful Possession of Metal or Body Armor by a Felon and Evading Arrest/Detention and served a four year sentence. In 2018, he was arrested in Arkansas for Delivery of Methamphetamine and Cocaine. He later bonded out and returned to Texas, according to DPS. He was convicted of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon in 2019 and was sentenced to two years in prison and was released on parole in July 2020. In August 2020, Whitworth violated conditions of his parole and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Come December 2020, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.

Whitworth is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 290 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest, back, abdomen, left finger, right leg, both arms and wrists and both feet. Whitworth has ties to Montgomery and Harris counties, including Magnolia, Conroe and the northern areas of Houston, according to DPS.

For more information or updates in the event of Whitworth’s arrest, view his wanted bulletin here.

John Oliver Talmadge McMickings - $3,000 reward for his arrest and capture

McMickings is a convicted sex offender. In 2012, he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Though he was initially sentenced to five years of probation, in 2013 his probation was revoked in 2013 and he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was released on parole in August 2019. In May 2021, McMickings violated the conditions of his parole and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Then, in October 2021, another warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to register as a sex offender.

McMickings is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has tattoos on his back and both arms. He has ties to El Paso and Plainview, according to DPS.

For more information or updates in the event of McMickings’ arrest, view his wanted bulletin here.

Information on tips per DPS: Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to Whitworth’s arrest and capture and $3,000 for McMickings’. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.