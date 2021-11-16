Should you start taking tolls again?

HOUSTON – While we may not quite be at pre-pandemic volumes during peak morning and afternoon commute times, we’re getting closer and closer as the weeks and months pass. And overall, volumes are trending in line with what we saw in 2019.

The graphs below do a pretty good job of showing what drivers “see and feel” on various stretches of roadway. Of course, all it takes is getting stuck behind one severe crash, and traffic can feel worse than before-- and that’s when our precious toll booths come in clutch.

During morning and afternoon commutes, motorists are feeling a lot of what they felt before the pandemic. Minor differences can be tough to measure, but without a doubt, things are getting more and more “back to normal.”

So, if you’re wondering if it’s time to start taking the tolls-- well if you live in the Woodlands or Spring-- it may not be a bad a idea to start using the Hardy Toll. On any given day, the Hardy Toll can save you up to 10 minutes on your drive into downtown Houston.

Houston TranStar collected data to track latest traffic trends in Houston. (Houston TranStar)

