Who stabbed Karen Lynn Douglas to death in 1981? Authorities try to crack cold case with increased reward

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that it is seeking leads in the 1981 cold case homicide of Karen Lynn Douglas, of Harris County.

According to a media release from the DPS, Douglas, 22, was found stabbed to death in her Houston home on Jan. 6, 1981.

Per the release, Douglas’ body was discovered by her mother who came to pick her up for a doctor’s appointment.

The release states that Douglas was last seen alive two hours before her death and law enforcement determined there was a struggle prior to Douglas’ death.

In the months before and after Douglas’ death, there were other unsolved home invasions in the area, in which women who were home alone were attacked with a knife. It’s believed these crimes were committed by a young, slender white male. It remains unclear if Douglas’ death is linked to those other crimes.

The reward offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible, if the tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced, has been increased up to $6,000, according to the release.

To be eligible for cash rewards tipsters MUST provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous. Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243