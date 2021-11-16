A man was shot by Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies in Conroe after a domestic violence dispute Tuesday morning, authorities said. Read more: https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2021/11/16/man-shot-after-threatening-to-shoot-deputies-animals-in-conroe-during-domestic-violence-dispute-mcso-says/ SUBSCRIBE | https://www.click2houston.com/ Follow us: Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/KPRC2 Twitter | https://twitter.com/KPRC2 Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/kprc2

CONROE, Texas – A man was shot by Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies in Conroe after a domestic violence dispute Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Deputies said it happened in the 10700 block of Stidham Road at around 12:15 a.m.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had a rifle and was threatening to shoot animals and deputies when they arrived.

Deputies said the man ran from the home and as authorities were chasing him, he pointed a gun at them. Deputies then opened fire at the man, shooting him multiple times. He is expected to survive.

Deputies said the home has been the site of violence in the past.

According to investigators, this is the same home where a 12-year-old boy shot and killed his 10-year-old brother back in 2019. The 12-year-old told investigators the shooting was intentional and he was angry at his brother before the shooting, authorities said.

The man’s wife sustained minor injuries, but she is expected to be okay.

The man is facing a charge of ‪aggravated assault on a public servant but could face more charges.