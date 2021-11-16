Fort Bend and Montgomery County named among top areas for housing growth in US Census list

HOUSTON – If you are a resident in Fort Bend or Montgomery County and have noticed a rise in new housing units popping up in your area, you are not just imagining things.

These counties are actually listed as some of the largest growing areas in terms of housing units being developed.

On Nov. 2, 2021 the United States Census released new information conducted from a 2020 count compared to 2010 on the top counties in the U.S. that have experienced the most growth and decrease in housing units.

Fort Bend County is ranked No. 7 in 10 Central Counties of Metropolitan Areas with Largest Percent Growth in Housing Units.

List of top 10 Central Counties of Metropolitan Areas with Largest Percent Growth in Housing Units (United States Census Bureau)

According to released data, Fort Bend County had a 42 percent increase in housing units between 2010 and 2020, the Census counted over 277,000 housing units and reported a net gain of over 80,000 housing units from the last decade.

Montgomery County comes in as No. 2 for the 10 Outlying Counties of Metropolitan Areas with Largest Percent Growth in Housing Units.

Ad

List of the top Outlying Counties of Metropolitan Areas with Largest Percent Growth in Housing Units. (United States Census Bureau)

Montgomery County was shown to have a 34% increase with more than 238,000 housing units counted. Over the last decade, there has been a net increase of more than 60,000 housing units, based on the data provided.

A housing unit is defined by the U.S. Census Bureau, as an apartment, townhome, mobile home, a group of rooms, or a single room that is occupied or vacant (intended for occupancy) as separate living quarters.

For more information and findings from the United States Census Bureau’s count on housing units across the country, go here.