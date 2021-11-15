Ranch dreams realized: This $7.9M estate in Brenham makes a rustic escape more than a little grand

Promotional images for the sale of 9950 Palestine Road in Brenham, Texas.

BRENHAM, Texas – There are some Texas estates that cover all the bases.

The Diamond L Ranch at 9950 Palestine Road in Brenham, Texas, looks to be one of those.

The property, on than 35 acres, has potential to be many-a-thing, from a wedding venue to a conference retreat.

“This thoughtfully designed home offers unique security features,” the listing reads. “(It has) four living rooms, five game rooms, two exercise rooms, a master suite with two full baths and a private kitchen, geothermal air-conditioning systems, a 600-kilowatt generator, storm shutters, indoor endless pool, a huge recreational pool, a 10-car garage, and seven fireplaces.”

Perhaps one of the most interesting features is the kitchen. We’re thinking the serious hunter or barbecue enthusiast would approve of this: The 3,300-square-foot commercial kitchen and dining area has a processing room, walk-in fridges and freezer, smokehouse room with commercial-grade ventilation, and a smokehouse prep and catering storage. The surrounding ranch is also available for sale.

In all, the house has 44,602 square feet, with 11 bedrooms and 14 full bathrooms and 12 half-baths.

Promotional images for the sale of 9950 Palestine Road in Brenham, Texas. (HAR.com)

