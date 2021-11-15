Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son sentenced to 180 days in jail for stabbing

FILE - Former NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar listens during a sports and activism panel in San Jose, Calif., on Jan. 24, 2017. Abdul-Jabbar's son Adam, was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 to six months in jail for stabbing a Southern California neighbor with a hunting knife during an argument over trash cans. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, son of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was sentenced to 180 days which can be served as house arrest Wednesday for stabbing his Southern California neighbor with a hunting knife last year during an argument over trash cans, prosecutors said.

The victim, Raymond Windsor, who was 60 years old at the time of the incident, June 9, 2020, suffered injuries to his head, back, neck and side. Prosecutors said that Abdul-Jabbar’s actions were so severe that he fractured Windsor’s skull and that Windsor nearly died of blood loss after he collapsed outside the hospital.

Abdul-Jabbar, 29, was charged with the stabbing in August 2020.

