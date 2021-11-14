HCSO: Mom charged with murder after DWI-related crash kills 4-year-old leaving baby shower

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A mother has been charged with felony murder after causing a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl and injured four other children early Sunday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO says the woman was driving in the 4200 block of E. Sam Houston Pkwy N. around 4:30 a.m. when she struck a traffic signal device, tipping it over, then struck a concrete barrier wall, before coming to a stop in the southbound service road near Woodforest.

Five children, ranging in ages from 2 to 10 years old, were in the vehicle with her.

All of the children were taken to Texas Children’s Hospital for treatment. The 4-year-old, who is the daughter of the driver, was transported with CPR in progress but later died.

It is believed several of the other children also belong to the driver.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 35-year-old mother was showing signs of intoxication at the scene. She was initially charged with Driving While Intoxicated with Child Passenger and Intoxication Assault, but those charges were upgraded shortly after the child was pronounced dead.

Gonzalez also tweeted that the child was unrestrained and possibly sitting on the lap of another child. The group had reportedly just left a baby shower.