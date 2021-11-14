ASTROS BABY ALERT: Yuli Gurriel announces another ‘little Piña’ is on the way!

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel, center, celebrates his winning hit during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON, Texas – The good news is, Yuli will join the Astros for another season in 2022. The better news, he and his wife are expecting baby number three!

Yuli Gurriel, whose real name is Yulieski Gourriel Castillo, made the announcement Saturday afternoon that the couple will be welcoming another “piña” to their bunch.

A photo posted on Twitter showed him and his wife holding a little pineapple, giving a nod to his Spanish nickname.

Earlier this week, Gurriel, along with his teammate Carlos Correa, earned a Gold Glove Award for his work with the Astros in the 2021 season.