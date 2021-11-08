Correa, Gurriel earn Gold Glove Awards for 2021 season

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 15: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros reacts with Yuli Gurriel #10 after hitting a go-ahead solo home run during the seventh inning of game one of the 2021 American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on October 15, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Rawlings Sporting Goods Company Inc. announced Sunday that Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and first baseman Yuli Gurriel have won the American League Rawlings Gold Glove Award for their respective positions.

Astros RHP Zack Greinke, catcher Martin Maldonado and rightfielder Kyle Tucker were also finalists for AL Gold Glove Awards.

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award was created in 1957, and since then the award has served as the highest symbol of defensive excellence in Major League Baseball. The winners are determined by combining votes from Major League managers and coaches with a sabermetric component.

Correa becomes the second shortstop in franchise history to win a Gold Glove, joining Roger Metzger in 1973. He led all Major League players in Defensive WAR (Wins Above Replacement) at 2.9. He also led AL shortstops in Defensive Runs Saved with 21, topping Andrelton Simmons (14) and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (11). Amongst AL shortstops, he ranked third in fielding percentage (.981), third in assists (384), third in total chances (579) and third in zone rating (.794).

Gurriel, the 2021 AL batting champ, became the second Astros first basemen to win a Gold Glove, joining Jeff Bagwell in 1994. Gurriel became the oldest player to win a Gold Glove at first base. He also led AL first basemen in zone rating (.874) and assists (86). He also ranked tied for second in Defensive Runs Saved (5), third in total chances (1147), fourth in fielding percentage (.995) and fifth in double plays (95).

By winning a Gold Glove, Correa and Gurriel are now eligible for the Rawlings Platinum Glove, which will be given to the top defender in each league, regardless of position. The winner will be selected via a combination of a national fan vote and the SABR Defensive Index.