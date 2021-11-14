4-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, shuts down all mainlanes of SW Freeway at Shepherd Drive, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that left one person dead Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at the 600 block of Southwest Freeway at Shepherd Drive at about 3 a.m.

Police say two of the four vehicles rolled over on the mainlanes. As a result, one person in one of the vehicles was reportedly trapped inside. It was unclear if that person survived the crash.

Paramedics transported another person to an area hospital where they later died, according to police.

It was unknown how many passengers were involved in the crash.

All mainlanes of U.S. 59 at Shepherd Drive will be closed for several hours as police investigate the crash.