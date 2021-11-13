New Post Houston project celebrates everything that makes the city great

Post Houston is set to host a Texas sized grand opening . The downtown Houston development celebrates everything that makes the city great and puts a premium on all things local.

HOUSTON, Texas – Post Houston is set to host a Texas-sized grand opening. The downtown Houston development celebrates everything that makes the city great and puts a premium on all things local.

What used to be the historic Barbara Jordan Post Office in downtown Houston has been transformed into what developers hope will be a new cultural destination.

Post Houston will serve as a community centerpiece, designed to showcase the city’s diversity through food, entertainment, and more. Three big atriums were cut into the building to draw people in.

“We just had to figure out how to best use each part of the building after we divided it up,” said architect Jason Long. “It’s been a huge undertaking over five years in the making. [We’re] excited to see it come to life.”

Some of the 550,000 square foot space is now home to a food and market hall, featuring 17 food kiosks and over 30 vendors, including Houston’s own Chopnblok, a contemporary West African-inspired concept.

“This is bigger than food. There’s a narrative,” said Ope Amosu. “Twenty-three million people in this country, with direct ties to this culture, not as commonplace as it should be. So, instead of just talking about it, we figured we’d be about it.”

Houston’s food and restaurant scene is world-renowned. It’s what drew chef and restauranteur Christoper Haatufd from Norway to Houston. He plans on serving up sustainable gulf seafood with a Norwegian twist.

“You’ll be able to come and pick and choose your seafood, [and] cook it fresh for you,” said Haatufd.

We like to do things big here in Texas, and this project is all done in true Houston grand fashion.

Post Houston also boasts “Skylawn”, one of the country’s largest rooftop parks.

The grand opening is Saturday, Nov. 13 beginning at 11 a.m. at 401 Franklin Street.