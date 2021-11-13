MS-13 gang member sentenced to life in prison for 2016 murder in Missouri City, Harris County District Attorney says

Luis Gonzalez Cruz, 26, is sentenced to life in prison for his participation in the killing of Estuar Quinones, 16.

HOUSTON – An MS-13 gang member is behind bars for life after he and several other members allegedly shot and killed a teenager at a Missouri City park in 2016.

Luis Gonzalez Cruz, 26, was convicted of capital murder in the death of Estuar Quinones, 16, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

During a hearing on Friday, Gonzalez Cruz pleaded guilty in exchange for life in prison for driving Quinones towards an ambush attack.

The DA’s office said Quinones was killed because he apparently agreed to testify against other gang members who were jailed for previous murders. Quinones was sitting on a park bench when Gonzalez Cruz and others shot him 15 times.

“Gang violence is an insidious and treacherous cycle of brutality and is particularly heinous when a cooperating witness is killed,” said Harris County DA Kim Ogg. “It will never have a place in our city or county.”

RELATED: Police arrest teenager in connection with Missouri City murder

Ad

The MS-13 gang originated in Los Angeles, California, and has ties to El Salvador, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It is well-known for extreme violence.