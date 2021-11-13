67º

Man accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Chicken Express restaurant in N Harris County, deputies say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Anthony Gutierrez, 35, was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat. (Mugshot provided by Constable Mark Herman's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies arrested a man at a Chicken Express restaurant in North Harris County Thursday after he allegedly threatened to harm the manager and “shoot up” the establishment.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office were dispatched to the restaurant, located at 132 Airtex Drive, around 8:30 p.m. in response to reports of a man causing a disturbance. Once there, they learned the man had threatened harm on both the restaurant and its manager.

Deputies did not say what prompted the man to make the threats.

The man, identified as Anthony Gutierrez, 35, was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.

Gutierrez was booked into the Harris County jail. His bond and court information have not been set as of this writing.

