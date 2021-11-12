75º

Klein ISD schools release students after nearby shooting, constables say. Heavy police presence reported

Authorities said if you’re picking up your kids, note there will be a heavy law enforcement presence at the 2 schools.

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

SPRING, Texas – Authorities are responding to the scene of a shooting that caused nearby schools to be placed on a lockout Friday afternoon in Spring.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, a man was shot in the shoulder at Collins Park in the 6700 block of Cypresswood Drive.

Kleb Intermediate School and Mittelstadt Elementary School were under a lockout, and are now under a controlled release, according to district representative Justin Elbert.

Klein Fire Department and EMS crews were on the scene treating the victim.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

