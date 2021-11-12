Bun B hosting food truck event to help raise money for Astroworld Festival victims this weekend

HOUSTON – Rapper Bun B and the Eatsie Boys announced Wednesday that the rapper is teaming up with 8th Wonder Brewery to help raise money for the victims of the Astroworld Festival.

In a social media post, Bun B said he’s hosting the “Breaking Bread” food-filled event at 8th Wonder Brewery and Distillery on Nov. 14 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The rapper said a portion of the vendor and taproom sales will be donated to the verified GoFundMe fundraisers for the loved ones of the victims who were lost during the festival.

Some of the vendors from the event will include, 8th Wonder Brewery, Trill Burgers, Eatsie Boys, Happy Ending HTX, Oh My Gogi, Blk Mkt Birria, Seoul Side, Howdy Homemade and Angel By Nature. In a press release, event organizers said most of the food truck vendors who are scheduled to participate in the event had also been scheduled to participate in the Astroworld Festival.

Ad

“Festivals, especially the music ones in Houston, are a huge deal for food trucks. What happened at Astroworld was devastating,” said Patsy Vivares, co-owner of Trill Burgers and Sticky’s Chicken. “With a surplus of supplies, my brother Benson had the idea to gather our core food truck friends that we do festivals with, sell what we have and donate a portion of that to the victims and their families.”