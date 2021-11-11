Ex-girlfriend shot, killed inside home in north Harris County, HCSO says

Deputies are seeking information on an ex-boyfriend who shot his ex-girlfriend inside a home in north Harris County

SPRING, Texas – A woman is dead after deputies say her ex-boyfriend fired multiple shots at her and two other males inside a home in Spring.

The incident occured at the 2200 block of Diane Drive near Lynngate Drive in north Harris County.

At around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, deputies arrived at the scene and entered the home where the shooting occurred. They later found a 28-year-old female laying on the ground with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies also said two other males were inside the home. One of the males was grazed by a bullet and was transported to an area hospital to be checked out.

According to deputies, witnesses identified the suspect as the ex-boyfriend of the woman who was killed.

Deputies did not release a description of the suspect. They are currently seeking charges from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.