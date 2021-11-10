Texas seeing high demand for COVID-19 vaccines for children. Here’s how to schedule appointments in advance

TEXAS – The advice local doctors and the Department of State Health Services are giving parents and legal guardians regarding the COVID-19 vaccine for children is to schedule appointments in advance.

Even though children became eligible for vaccines last week, on Monday, more local places began distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to children.

Texas is distributing more than 1.3 million doses of the vaccine.

The percentage of Texans who’ve received at least one dose of the vaccine has increased to 66.54% now that children five years old and up are factored into the calculations. However, you may notice the total percentage now gets smaller since more people are now eligible.

Here are the numbers of 5-11-year-olds in our local counties who’ve received one dose of the vaccine, according to DSHS:

Harris County: 7,801

Fort Bend County: 2,455

Galveston County: 899

Montgomery County: 805

Brazoria County: 757

On the Texas Children’s website, there are lots of appointments in the Woodlands, TMC and Katy.

Blue Fish Pediatrics also has Saturday vaccine clinics from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. in Memorial, Katy, Cypress and the Heights.

Here are all the places the state is distributing vaccines, call local clinics for appointment availability.