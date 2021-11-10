79º

Have you seen him? Police searching for man accused of killing 2 people, wounding another in SW Houston shooting

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Rudy Ventura, 24 (Image provided by HPD)

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division are asking for the public’s help locating a fugitive wanted in the shooting death of two people.

Rudy Ventura, 24, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a southwest Houston shooting which left two people dead and one person wounded.

Houston Police said Ventura was “involved” in the shooting, which happened on Oct. 25 at around 1:15 a.m. in the 10900 block of Bissonnet Street.

During the deadly incident, two people were killed and one other was shot in the hand, police said.

Police describe Ventura as a Hispanic male, 5′07″, 170 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

