Award-winning pop icon Taylor Dayne among those performing at annual Reliant Lights Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner kicked off the holiday season Tuesday by announcing the event line-up for the 102nd Reliant Lights Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular.

The annual event is scheduled to take place on Dec. 4, 2021 at Hermann Square at City Hall from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. This free event is something the entire family can enjoy. Award-winning pop icon Taylor Dayne will be headlining the event.

Other performers will include “The Voice” contestant and Port Arthur native De’Andre Nico, Houston-born sisters Carley and Shelby Nunn, Houston Contemporary Dance Company, Salvation Army Brass Band, Carver High School Dance Company, and Ernest Walker and the Official Holiday Band.

The event will include live music and the lighting of the official holiday tree. Santa Claus will also be available for free photos with children in The Gingerbread Village, and there will be seasonal food and beverages for purchase.

The public is also invited to be part of the World’s Ultimate Toy Drive benefiting Toys for Tots by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the event.

For more information, click here.