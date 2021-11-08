3 dead in crash involving two 18-wheelers, vehicle and boxcar in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY – Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers, a vehicle and a boxcar.

Deputies said the deadly crash happened around noon at Vincik Ehlert Road and FM 360 in Beasley.

Deputies said a car ran a stop sign near the intersection, causing an 18-wheeler to crash into the vehicle, killing the driver and the passenger. A second 18-wheeler was also hit during the crash, killing one of the big rig drivers.

The roadway is currently blocked and expected to be closed all day. Drivers should plan on an alternate route.