Makeshift memorial for victims of Astroworld tragedy begins to grow at NRG

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: NRG Center, Astroworld Tragedy, Houston
A group of friends placed flowers next to NRG's green lot after 8 lives were lost during Astroworld festival. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A group of fans dropped off a bouquet of flowers in hopes of building a memorial for the eight victims whose lives were lost in Friday night’s tragedy at Astroworld.

KPRC 2 reporter Rilwan Balogun spoke to Matthew Desilva, who he and his group of friends left the flowers on the ground next to the fence near the green lot.

“[The] community right now, from everybody that left #AstroWorld is definitely split, something to bring us together,” Desilva told KPRC. “Like anything, we wanted to put down some flowers, light a candle, whatever. Just to show respect to the lives lost.”

As of this writing, it was unclear if the memorial has grown.

“It’s ridiculous. We come here to have fun. It’s sad, it really is,” Desilva said.

