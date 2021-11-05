48º

Local News

The iconic car on a pole is gone: Is 6th and Yale Collision Repair in Heights closed for good?

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Houstonians are wondering if the 6th & Yale Collision Repair shop is closing after its famous white car was removed from its entrance.

On Nov. 1, it was noticed that the iconic 6th & Yale car was no longer on display.

Video taken the following day shows the car now sits in a garage at the repair shop.

KPRC 2 attempted to call the business for an answer; however, the line went straight to voicemail.

Do you own this business or have more information? Let us know by writing to the author of this article.

