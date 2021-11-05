Officer clipped by patrol car while chasing down catalytic converter thieves in SW Houston, HPD says

An officer with the Houston Police Department is recovering after police said he was clipped by a patrol car while chasing down suspects that were stealing catalytic converters in southwest Houston. According to authorities, the officer sustained a minor injury. Read more | https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2021/11/05/officer-clipped-by-vehicle-while-chasing-down-catalytic-converter-thieves-in-sw-houston-hpd-says/ SUBSCRIBE | https://www.click2houston.com/ Follow us: Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/KPRC2 Twitter | https://twitter.com/KPRC2 Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/kprc2

HOUSTON – An officer with the Houston Police Department is recovering after police said he was clipped by a patrol car while chasing down suspects in southwest Houston that were stealing catalytic converters. According to authorities, the officer sustained a minor injury.

Police said catalytic converter thefts have been a growing issue across the city. Investigators said the incident started at a vehicle lot located on Bingle and 290.

Officers at the scene said HPD’s Task Force Unit was conducting an undercover operation when they spotted three suspects that are accused of stealing catalytic converters from city vehicles.

That’s when police said the suspects took off, leading police to Wednesbury and Gessner in southwest Houston. Police said they ultimately jumped out of the car and ran.

Investigators said the officer got out of the vehicle and tried to pursue the suspects on foot. Investigators said they believe one of his partners didn’t see him and clipped him a little bit, hitting his knee. Police said it wasn’t a major injury but he did go to the hospital to get checked out.

Ad

The officer may need a few stitches but is expected to be okay. The three suspects are now in custody, police said.