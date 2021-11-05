Hit-and-run driver arrested, charged after striking motorcyclist in Alvin

The family thanks the community for the support

ALVIN – The family of a motorcyclist hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Alvin is praying for his recovery.

April Murray-Holkan said her son, Billy Brewer, is in a Houston hospital with multiple injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, as well as a broken leg, ankle, foot and toes.

“He’s a fighter, but it is rough seeing my son lying there unresponsive to anything,” Murray-Holkan said.

Alvin police said Brewer was on a motorcycle on West Adoue Street the night of Oct. 28 when a vehicle coming from the opposite direction made an unsafe turn in front of him onto Fourth Street.

“My son was unable to stop his bike, hit the car, and flew, I’d say, about 15 feet in the air,” Murray-Holkan said.

Police said the driver fled the scene. Officers located the vehicle, an Acura, and arrested the driver, 49-year-old Fernando Gonzalez.

Murray-Holkan said her son has a wife and kids are all waiting on him to get better.

“Each day, he’s given us a new sign of hope,” she said.

The community has stepped up as well.

“They have been absolutely amazing,” Murray-Holkan said. “People that I never knew lived here have contacted me with prayers and asking us what we need for him.

She said her son will likely stay in the ICU for another two weeks.

Police said Gonzalez could face more charges pending the results of blood toxicology.