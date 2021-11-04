Veterans Day freebies, discounts LIST: Houston businesses coming out in massive way to say thank-you to area’s veterans

HOUSTON – Veterans Day is Nov. 11.

Here are some of the places in the Houston area where you can get a freebie or discount if you’re a veteran. Some of the freebies and discounts are available year-round.

Be sure to share this story with friends and relatives with a military background so they can be recognized this Veterans Day.

Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments and we can add them to the list once we verify it.

Apple - A 10% discount is available to current and Veteran members of the U.S. military, National Guard and Reserve. Immediate family members who reside in the same household are also eligible.

Applebee’s - Contact your local Applebee’s to learn about any Veterans Day offerings in your neighborhood. Offers may vary based on local mandates and guidelines.

AT&T- Veterans get the best price on unlimited plans.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse - Current and former military who dine in-restaurant on Nov. 11 will enjoy a complimentary meal from the select menu below and a Dr Pepper beverage. Get the details here. Must present military ID or other proof of service.

Brennan’s of Houston - 30% Discount for veterans and active service members - To say thank you, current and former service members get 30% off their meal (excluding alcohol) on Veteran’s Day at Brennan’s of Houston. Please show valid military ID to server to redeem the discount.

California Pizza Kitchen - All veterans and active military receive a free entrée.

Chili’s - Enjoy a free meal. Available for in-restaurant only.

Dell - 15% off select PCs and accessories. Obtain coupon using your .Mil email address. Having issues? Please email militarydiscount@dell.com or call our North American Sales Team at 1-866-871-9875 8 AM to 7 PM CST, (Monday through Friday). Coupon is valid with select other offers.

Golden Corral - Military Appreciation Night will be held on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11 from 5pm – close. Get a free “thank you” meal.

Great Clips - This year on Veterans Day, veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips salons can pay it forward. They will receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran as a way of saying thank you. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov. 12 through Dec. 10, 2021.

iHop -Free red, white and blue pancakes for Veterans & Active Duty Military. Nov. 11, 7am - 7pm - Available on Nov. 11, 2021 at participating locations. Beverages and gratuity not included. U.S. veterans and active duty military show proof of military service. Dine-in only. One per guest. Free menu item may vary by location.

McCormick and Schmick’s - Veterans Day is an opportunity for M&S to honor those who have served our country. Veterans of the U.S. military, National Guard, Gold Star parents and Gold Star spouses to enjoy a select half priced entrée on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

Molina’s Cantina - 50% Off for military members - Service members can dine-in at any Molina’s Cantina location on Veteran’s Day to receive a 50% discount on their entire bill (excluding alcohol). Valid military ID required at time of payment.

Outback Steakhouse - 10% off the entire check all day, every day (with valid state or federal service ID). Get the details here.

Red Robin - When veterans and active military register for Red Robin Royalty by November 1st, you’ll get a Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries added to your account – redeemable one-time, Monday 11/1 - Sunday 11/14 for Dine-In or To-Go.

Dish Society - Everyday 20% Military Discount - To honor those who serve and have served in our nation’s military, Dish Society is proud to always offer 20 percent off food purchased by and for our military veterans and active service members, including on Veteran’s Day. Please show military ID to receive discount. The promotion is available at all five locations at San Felipe, Memorial Green, the Heights, Downtown in Finn Hall and at LaCenterra in Katy.

Phat Eatery - 30% discount for service members - To show support of our troops, past and present, Phat Eatery is offering veterans and service members who show their military ID a 30% discount off their bill (excluding alcohol). Promotion valid for dine-in and takeaway service on Veterans Day.

Yelo - 30% Off for military members - Service members, past and present receive 30% off of their meal in honor of Veterans Day. Please show military ID. Valid for dine-in and takeaway service on Nov. 11, 2021.

Tobiuo Sushi + Bar - 25% Off for Veterans - On Veterans Day, service members receive a 25% discount on their bill (excluding alcohol) when they dine in at Tobiuo Sushi + Bar at LaCenterra. Show valid military ID to receive a discount.