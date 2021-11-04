Thieves caught on camera stealing UTV, trailer from Hooks Airport

SPRING – Authorities said a pair of thieves knew exactly what they were looking for when they targeted a family at Hooks Airport in Spring.

The family said the thieves stole their prize possession - their UTV and trailer.

“The ball, the hitch was too big for the trailer,” said victim David Bond. “They discarded that, found another, put it on, and then hooked up and left.”

Bond said the two thieves had their eyes set on their Mule UTV and the brand new trailer it was loaded onto.

“We use it on our lease,” Bond said. “And it’s something we saved up for. The kids aren’t really TV kids. They’re like, ‘Let’s go on the lease and hunt and fish’ kids. So, without it, we’re kind of stuck.”

Bond said the robbery took a total of about seven minutes. He said the thieves hooked up the stolen trailer and UTV to the stolen SUV and then drove to a nearby gas station. From there, they connected the trailer and UTV to a white Ford pickup and drove off.

“We actually did go to the gas station because in the video he’s smoking and we showed the picture,” Bond said. “Amazingly, one of the attendants said, ‘We know him. He buys cigarettes and beer here.”

Bond said he shared all of the information with investigators.