Job fair for veterans taking place virtually Thursday

A job fair for veterans is being held virtually Thursday.

Dubbed the “largest state-wide Veteran job fair,” the event is being held exclusively for veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses and families from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 4. The event will open to the public at 2 p.m. Thursday and will remain open until 10 p.m. Sunday.

The event will feature nearly 100 local employers in the Houston-Galveston region representing more than 8,100 open and available local jobs.

To see the complete list of employers and the jobs available, visit the event website at www.wrksolutions.com/hrwy.