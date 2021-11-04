20-year-old man fatally shot during break-in at home in northeast Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was fatally shot during a break-in at a home in northeast Harris County Wednesday night, deputies said.

Deputies said it happened around 11:25 p.m. at a home located in the 11900 block of Kingslake Forest.

According to Sgt. Ben Beall with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division, the victim was at the residence and called his brother, who had went to the hospital with his wife around 8:30 p.m. Beall said he told his brother that someone was trying to break into the home and his brother told him to call 911.

Beall said the victim called 911, but when deputies arrived, the house seemed secure until they got into the backyard and found a window had been broken.

Deputies said when the victim’s brother arrived at the house and made entry, they found the victim had been fatally shot in his bedroom.

At this point, investigators said they have no suspect information or information on the vehicle the suspect was driving. An investigation is currently underway.

The victim is described by investigators as a 20-year-old Hispanic man.

Deputies said the suspect may have seen an ambulance leave and/or another family member leave and thought that nobody was in the house before the shooting occurred. Neighbors told investigators they did not hear gunshots.