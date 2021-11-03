What are Astros fans wearing to the World Series? A look at some fashionable brands

Gone are the days were fans wear t-shirts and jeans to the games. Now fans are going all out with bling and more bling.

HOUSTON – Gone are the days of plain jerseys and jeans at Minute Maid Park.

Fans are getting dressed to the nines for game day and it’s all about the glitz and the glamor.

All eyes may or may not be on the baseball field tonight as the Astro take on the Braves.

Some Astros fans will be people watching to see what World Series game day outfits will hit a home run.

Astros fan Ellyse Espinoza started Stateline Designs eight years ago to fill a void.

“I’d go to games and I couldn’t find shirts that were fit for ladies, so I wanted to kind of use my inspiration from sports and decided to create designs that I could wear and my friends could wear to the game,” said Espinoza.

The business has been keeping Espinoza busy, especially with the Astros in the World Series.

Espinoza also makes unisex designs, but mostly caters to women.

The crop tops and bling t-shirts she sells come in sizes xs-3X. She also sells koozies and earrings.

“I think women are looking for items they can’t find at like the bigger retail stores,” she said.

Shani Puente, 20, is a college freshman who started Cy Sparkles last year during the pandemic.

“I met Garett Stubbs and I wanted to keep a memory so I decided to make the Garrett Stubbs jacket so I could wear it to all of the events,” Puente said.

Puente said fans started asking her to make them bling jerseys, which have expanded to jackets, hats and hair ties.

Customization doesn’t come cheap. Her products range from $50 to $200 depending on the design.

“The jacket usually takes me two days to make, especially if you want all the patches. Sometimes it will take me more than a week to make it because you have to sew on the patches and you have to put on rhinestones one by one,” she said.

Puente is making a custom jacket for pitcher Ryan Stanek’s baby.