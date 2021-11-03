Texas Children’s Hospital administers first children the COVID-19 vaccine

The first children received the 5-11 year-old COVID-19 vaccine in person at Texas Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

HOUSTON – The first children received the 5-11 year-old COVID-19 vaccine in person at Texas Children’s Hospital Wednesday morning.

Texas Children’s Hospital announced they received their first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children Tuesday. The hospital was prepared to administer vaccinations as soon as it received the final approval from the CDC. Go here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

The first children received the 5-11 year-old COVID-19 vaccine in person at Texas Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (KPRC 2)

U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a milestone that opens a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign.

The announcement by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky came only hours after an advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to the 28 million children in that age group.

The decision marks the first opportunity for Americans under 12 to get the powerful protection of any COVID-19 vaccine.