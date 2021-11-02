Texas Children’s Hospital receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment for kids, readies itself for vaccinations as early as Thursday morning

Texas Children’s Hospital just received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old.

HOUSTON – Texas Children’s Hospital said Tuesday that it has received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old and is prepared to start administering as soon as the vaccination receives final approval from the CDC.

That approval could happen as early as Wednesday evening for early administration as early as Thursday morning.

Go here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

The earliest appointments with the possibility for the delay in CDC approval is Saturday, Nov. 6, as of this writing.

The CDC is discussing the matter now.