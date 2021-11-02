Texas Children’s Hospital receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment for kids, readies itself for vaccinations as early as Thursday morning

HOUSTON – Texas Children’s Hospital said Tuesday that it has received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old and is prepared to start administering as soon as the vaccination receives final approval from the CDC.
RELATED: Texas Children’s Hospital opens appointments for COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 and up
That approval could happen as early as Wednesday evening for early administration as early as Thursday morning.
Go here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
The earliest appointments with the possibility for the delay in CDC approval is Saturday, Nov. 6, as of this writing.