78º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Texas Children’s Hospital receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment for kids, readies itself for vaccinations as early as Thursday morning

Haley Hernandez, Health Reporter

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: COVID-19, coronavirus
Texas Children’s Hospital just received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old.

HOUSTON – Texas Children’s Hospital said Tuesday that it has received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old and is prepared to start administering as soon as the vaccination receives final approval from the CDC.

RELATED: Texas Children’s Hospital opens appointments for COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 and up

That approval could happen as early as Wednesday evening for early administration as early as Thursday morning.

Go here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

The earliest appointments with the possibility for the delay in CDC approval is Saturday, Nov. 6, as of this writing.

The CDC is discussing the matter now.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email