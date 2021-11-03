Possible human remains found at construction site in Tomball

TOMBALL – Possible human remains were found at a construction site in Tomball on Wednesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to the call at 21225 FM 2920, which was formerly known as the “Boys and Girls County,” around 2:30 p.m.

