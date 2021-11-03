62º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Possible human remains found at construction site in Tomball

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Human Remains, Tomball
Breaking news (KPRC)

TOMBALL – Possible human remains were found at a construction site in Tomball on Wednesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to the call at 21225 FM 2920, which was formerly known as the “Boys and Girls County,” around 2:30 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. Continue to check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email