Watch live: Civil rights attorney to speak after 19-year-old dies after fight in Harris County Jail

HOUSTON – A civil rights attorney is expected to speak on behalf of a 19-year-old’s family after Fred Harris’ death on Sunday.

Harris’ family and lawyers will hold a news conference on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the case.

In a news release about the case and the news conference, Harris’ lawyers point to records they say show Harris was stabbed, kicked in the head, and Fred’s head struck against a concrete jail floor.

“This is one of the saddest cases I have come across,” said family and civil rights lawyer Randall Kallinen. “Sheriff Gonzalez and the Harris County Commissioners Court have put inmates and staff at high risk due failure to address problems at the Harris County jail and this was bound to happen again.”

KPRC 2 has reached out to Harris County authorities for comment on the case, but has not heard back as of this writing.