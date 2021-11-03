Ask 2: Are there any laws that restrict 18-wheelers from driving in specific lanes or roadways in Houston?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Are there any laws that restrict 18-wheelers from driving in specific lanes or roadways in Houston?

Answer: The Houston Police Department Truck Enforcement Unit restricts vehicles with three or more axles, such as 18-wheelers, from driving in the left lane on four Houston freeways.

According to the City of Houston website, vehicles with three or more axles are prohibited from occupying the left lane on the following freeways:

East Freeway between Waco Street and Uvalde

State Highway 225 between the 610 Loop and Highway 146

North Freeway between Loop 610 and Rankin Road

US 290 between Loop 610 and Beltway 8

