23-year HPD veteran officer accused of sexually assaulting a child; Read Chief Troy Finner’s response to case

Hedwig Village Police Department, Houston Police Sgt. Tung Tran was arrested on Tuesday

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Hedwig Village Police Department, Houston Police Sgt. Tung Tran (HPD,Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A 23-year veteran Houston police sergeant is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Hedwig Village Police Department, Houston Police Sgt. Tung Tran was arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, Finner announced on Wednesday via the HPD Twitter account.

Finner shared this statement:

“Following a criminal investigation conducted by the Hedwig Village Police Department, Houston Police Sgt. Tung Tran was arrested on Tuesday (Nov. 2) and charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

“I am deeply troubled by the alleged actions of this 23-year veteran HPD employee, who was immediately relieved of duty when the accusations were brought to our attention.

“The Hedwig Village Police Department is conducting the criminal investigation into this matter and the HPD Internal Affairs Division is conducting an administrative investigation.

“Due to the ongoing investigations, I want to respect the judicial process and will not comment further.”

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

