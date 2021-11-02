‘Sign for every single player’: Woman popular for making Astros signs excited ahead of Game 6

For two decades, Barbara Moon has been making signs for Astros games. Read more: https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2021/11/02/sign-for-every-single-player-woman-popular-for-making-astros-signs-excited-ahead-for-game-6/

HOUSTON – Whether you’re at Minute Made Park or watching the ball game from home, you will see a lot of signs in the stands. Signs for both teams. If you look along the third base line, you will see a regular face-- Barbara Moon.

For two decades, Moon has been making signs for Astros games. She made her first sign twenty years ago. It was in 2005 when the Astros made it to the World Series the first time that Moon began regularly making signs and she hasn’t stopped.

Barbara Moon has been creating popular Astros signs for nearly two decades. (KPRC 2)

Today, Moon is known as the Astros sign lady.

“Because I have a sign for every single player up to bat, I have signs for special occasions,” explained Moon.

She said she has a sign for the World Series but she will not reveal it until the end of the series.

“It has something to do with the World Series,” laughed Moon.

She said she has hundreds of signs to date.

“My first, first sign before 2005 was awesome Ausmus sign because my kids fell in love with the catcher because he was so good looking,” said Moon.

Her favorite sign is Jose Altuve.

“Jose, Jose, Altuve. We have a big J, O, S, E that we hold up every time he steps up to bat,” explained Moon.

All of Moon’s signs are homemade, and she always brings dozens so people around her can participate. She’s only ever given one sign away and that was in 2017 in Los Angeles, the first World Series the Astros won.

Barbara Moon has been creating popular Astros signs for nearly two decades. (KPRC 2)