Opening statements begin in trial of man accused in death of Lamar High School Student

HOUSTON – The murder trial in the 2018 death of a Lamar Student began Tuesday.

Opening statements in the trial for Kendrick Johnson started at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The alleged gang member is accused in the 2018 shooting death of Delindsey Mack.

Mack was shot and killed while walking on Bammel Lane with another student in November 2018. Prosecutors allege that Johnson was one of the gunmen.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in court.

Prosecutor Sarah Sealy said during opening statements that Delindsey Mack was shot seven times. He sustained gunshot wounds to his head, heart and lungs and died in a church parking lot.

The state alleges that Macks death was planned execution utilizing text messages and social media. The prosecution said that when officers arrested Kendrick Johnson they found binoculars, a scope and a 9mm gun that matches shell casings that killed the victim, inside of his bag.

The state called four witness before 11 a.m. which included the victims’ uncle and an HPD Officer who responded to the scene the day of the shooting.