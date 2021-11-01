5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Nov. 1

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker scores past Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud on a single by Martin Maldonado during the seventh inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Here are things to know for Monday, Nov. 1:

1. 18-year-old killed, 3 others injured in shooting at house party in north Houston

An 18-year-old woman is dead and three others are injured after a house party went violent late Saturday night, Houston police say.

The incident happened at a house in the 1900 block of Schilder Drive in north Houston.

Police received a shooting-in-progress call at around 12:45 a.m. and upon arriving they saw a large crowd of people -- most were apparently underaged -- diminishing from what they believe was a house party. They began to search within the home and around the block to find potential victims.

2. Man at center of abuse, abandonment case arrested at gas station in Nov. 2020 - the same month investigators say he fatally beat 8-year-old boy

KPRC 2 has learned that Brian Coulter, the man at the center of a horrific abuse and abandonment case, was jailed for a week in November 2020 -- the same month investigators say he beat his girlfriend’s eight year-old child to death.

In November of last year, Coulter spent nearly a week in a county jail following an incident at a Buc-ee’s convenience store in Luling, Texas, according to the Luling Police Department.

At about 7 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2020 an officer with the Luling Police Department was dispatched to the Buc-ee’s location to conduct a welfare check on a man Buc-ee’s employees said appeared intoxicated. They told dispatch they believed that the individual, later identified as Coulter, was carrying a handgun.

The officer met Coulter at his car, parked near the store entrance. A woman, later identified as his girlfriend Gloria Williams, was sitting in the passenger seat next to Coulter. There were no children in the vehicle.

3. ‘He’s going to be missed by everybody’: Family remembers 19-year-old train conductor killed in railyard accident in east Harris County

Matthew Marcum was beloved by the community and an athlete on his high school’s football team. His life was cut too short.

Matthew was a train conductor. He died while trying to guide a train out of the railyard in East Harris County. An 18-wheeler tried to cross the tracks at the same time, pinning Matthew between the train and the semi-truck.

Matthew’s family is heartbroken.

4. Supreme Court takes up Texas law banning most abortions

The Supreme Court is taking up challenges to a Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation’s second-largest state after six weeks of pregnancy.

The justices are hearing arguments Monday in two cases over whether abortion providers or the Justice Department can mount federal court challenges to the law, which has an unusual enforcement scheme its defenders argue shields it from federal court review.

In neither case is the right to an abortion directly at issue, but the motivation for lawsuits filed by abortion providers and the Justice Department is that the Texas law conflicts with landmark Supreme Court rulings that prevent a state from banning abortion early in pregnancy.

5. BACK TO HOUSTON: Astros overcome Braves’ early burst to win, force Game 6

The Houston Astros overcame a 4-0 1st-inning deficit to come back and beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5, prolonging the World Series and necessitating a Game 6 back at Minute Maid Park.

The Braves had jumped out to their four-run lead off a grand slam by Adam Duvall off Astros’ starter Framber Valdez.

However, the Astros proved they had plenty of fight in them, even while trailing 4-0 after the first inning. Alex Bregman, whose struggles caused him to be dropped from third to seventh in the batting order, got the Astros on the board with a double in the second inning. Martin Maldonado added a sacrifice fly to chop the lead in half.

