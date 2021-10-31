Clear icon
Woman’s body found in a ditch in north Harris County, deputies say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they found a woman’s body was discovered in a ditch on Sunday morning.

The body was found along the 300 block of West Mount Houston near I-45 North and Sweetwater Lane.

Deputies described the individual as a female between her late 20s to early 30s. No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.

