TRAFFIC ALERT: U.S. 59/ 610 West Loop connector ramps now open for drivers

HOUSTON – A connector ramp that was originally expected to be closed until December, or even next year, has partially reopened.

As we first told you earlier this month, the second connector ramp at 59/610 in the Galleria area reopened Halloween weekend.

The busiest and most-traveled interchange in Texas has been a nightmare since the summer.

But now, driving into the Galleria area is going to be smoother.

One lane of the remaining connector ramp from the Southwest Freeway to the West Loop has been reopened. The second lane will reopen at a later date. This is the northbound ramp drivers use to get into the Galleria area from Fort Bend County or Sharpstown.

We’ve got some good news just in time for when the #WorldSeries returns to H-Town next week. The new I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound to I-610 West Loop northbound is now open (current only one lane but will open to two lanes in the future). Go Stros! #FortheH pic.twitter.com/9YNs5yNDdf — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) October 31, 2021

The other ramp, 59 southbound to 610 north, reopened back in September. That’s the ramp drivers use from Greenway Plaza into the Galleria area.

Both ramps were supposed to be closed six to eight months, so having both fully and partially open is well ahead of schedule.

The work at this intersection is not done yet. Down the road, the main lines of 610 over the Southwest Freeway will be closed so the entire bridge can be reconstructed. There’s nothing to mark on your calendar just yet. The schedule for that part of the project is still being ironed out with 2024 as the target date for completion.