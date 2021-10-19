KPRC 2 Traffic Exclusive: Here is when the 59/610 connector ramps in the Galleria area will be fully open

HOUSTON – This is the busiest interchange in Texas, with more than 250,000 vehicles traveling through 59 and 610 a day! Major work has been underway for quite some time now, and TxDOT’s most recent accomplishment: opening the connector ramps that lead drivers into the Galleria area. These connector ramps were supposed to be shut down for six to eight months, when they first closed during the summer.

Here’s the timeline:

June 2021

The 59 southbound connector ramp into the 610 northbound main lanes and the 59 northbound into the 610 northbound main lanes shut down in June. There were supposed to be shut down for six to eight months

September 2021

TxDOT reopened the 59 southbound connector ramp into the 610 northbound main lanes. So drivers traveling from downtown Houston or the Greenway Plaza heading into the Galleria should have an easier ride.

October 2021

According to TxDOT, they will open the connector ramp from 59 northbound to 610 northbound the weekend of October 29. That means drivers coming from Fort Bend county and the Sharpstown area can now take that ramp to the West Loop and head into the Galleria area.

Also happening this month: TxDOT is opening 59 southbound at 610 (near the Greenway Plaza) back to four lanes. The main lanes were down to three for quite some time to allow crews ample space to safely work. October 22: Crews will temporarily open the 59 southbound Chimney Rock exit. In the coming months, they’ll shut down the exit once again to continue work in the area, but there is no word yet on when this will happen.



Coming up

This recent accomplishment was just part of a bigger project and at some point down the road, the main lines of 610 over the Southwest Freeway will be closed, so the entire bridge can be reconstructed. There’s nothing to mark on your calendar just yet. The schedule for that part of the project is still being ironed out, with 2024 as the target date for completion.

According to TxDOT, they have already awarded more than $1 million, thus far in incentives for work that was completed early on this project.

“Putting those incentives in there was really important because we wanted the contractor to know how important it is to get those lanes open those ramps open,” TxDOT PIO Danny Perez said.