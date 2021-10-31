1 dead, 3 injured after shots were fired at a Halloween party in north Houston

One woman is dead and three others are injured in a shooting at a Halloween party.

HOUSTON – An 18-year-old woman is dead and three others are injured after a Halloween party went violent late Saturday night, Houston police say.

The incident happened at a house in the 1900 block of Schilder Street in north Houston.

Police received a shooting-in-progress call at around 12:45 a.m. and upon arriving they saw a large crowd of people -- most were apparently underaged -- diminishing from what they believe was a Halloween-themed house party. They began to search within the home and around the block to find potential victims.

Police found an 18-year-old woman dead at the scene, and three others, all under the age of 18 with gunshot wounds. The three wounded victims were transported to a hospital by private vehicle.

Bullet holes were found inside and around the home, according to police, and a gun was found nearby at a ditch.

HPD believes there may be more victims in this case, but they said that they could not get to them due to the large crowds.

Police did not have suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident can call HPD’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.