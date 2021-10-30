KPRC 2 anchor Kris Gutierrez talks to Dominique Sachse about her impressive career

After 28 years of bringing you the news at KPRC 2, anchor Dominique Sachse is stepping away from the anchor desk for a new adventure. Here, Dominique looks back at her career with her 6 and 10 p.m. News co-anchor Kris Gutierrez. They chat about Dominique’s dedication to Houston, the two stories she’ll never forget and a fun memory about a time we had llamas live on the set – or were they emus? Dominique also expresses her gratitude for an amazing career and for the support KPRC 2 viewers have shown her for nearly three decades.