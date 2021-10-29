A sweet surprise: Dominique Sachse’s mom joins her for champagne toast during her final newscast on KPRC 2

Dominique's mom and son surprised her during her last sign off on KPRC 2

Dominique's mom and son surprised her during her last sign off on KPRC 2

On Dominique Sachse’s final newscast on KPRC 2, her mother made a special appearance on KPRC 2 News at 6 and participated in a champagne toast.

Below you’ll see pictures of the surprise that nearly brought Dominique to tears.

Dominique's mother surprises her during her final newscast on KPRC 2 (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Dominique's mother surprises her during her final newscast on KPRC 2 (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)