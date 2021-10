The car of a woman who, along with her daughter, disappeared 23 years ago was found this week in Arkansas with human remains inside, authorities said.

Adventures With Purpose, a nonprofit group that aims to solve cold cases around the country, found the car of Samantha Jean Hopper on Tuesday in eight feet of water, according to a statement from the Pope County Sheriff’s Office.

Hopper was reported missing on Sept. 11, 1998.

Read more from NBC News HERE.