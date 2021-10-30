Clear icon
3 cyclists hospitalized after being struck by car in Liberty County, Sheriff’s Office says

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – Three cyclists were hospitalized Saturday after a vehicle struck them in Liberty County, authorities said.

The victims were among a caravan of bicyclists participating in annual cross-country ride from San Diego, California to St. Augustine, Florida.

While the group of six cyclists were traveling east on Hwy. 787 at around 11 a.m., a driver in a Ford Focus struck them, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two cyclists were airlifted to a hospital in Beaumont while another cyclist was transported to Kingwood Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

